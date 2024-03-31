Amber Rose Reflects On Overcoming Her “Sexy Image” Created By Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose opens up about the pressure to dress seductively during her relationship with Ye, reflecting on its long-term impact on her public image.

Amber Rose, the 40-year-old model and activist, has opened up about the pressures she faced while dating Ye, particularly regarding her wardrobe choices.

During her relationship with West, which began in 2008, Rose disclosed on the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast that the rapper and fashion aficionado pushed her towards adopting a more “seductive” style, a move that significantly impacted her public persona and self-image.

“I am conservative actually,” Amber said on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. “I have always been conservative since I was young.”

Despite her natural inclination toward conservative dress, Rose shared that West’s influence during their time together led her to embody what she describes as a “sexpot type of girl.”

Reflecting on the relationship, Rose confessed to feeling “young” and naive at the time, acknowledging the dissonance between her true self and the image she was coerced into portraying.

“I cringe,” she admitted, revealing the discomfort she now feels looking back at how she was “pigeonholed” into a certain image by the rapper’s fashion demands.

The aftermath of her split from West in 2010 left Rose grappling with a “sexy image” that she found difficult to shed, impacting her career opportunities and personal brand.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her.’ Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her,” Amber Rose said.

Despite efforts to distance herself from this image, Rose found herself continuously typecast in roles that emphasized her sexuality over her other attributes.

“I’m so not her,” she exclaimed, voicing her frustration with being misunderstood and misrepresented in the media and industry circles.

Ye, now 46, has had a history of influencing the fashion choices of the women he dates, as evidenced in his marriage to Kim Kardashian, where he famously overhauled her wardrobe in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Similar reports have surfaced regarding his influence over the wardrobe of his current wife, Bianca Censori, showcasing a pattern in his relationships that intersects with his passion for fashion.

Besides facing the challenge of redefining her image post-breakup, Rose’s relationship with West was fraught with controversy and public scrutiny.

Ye’s post-breakup behavior included making disparaging remarks about Rose and openly discussing their intimate history in derogatory terms.

Rose accused West of infidelity and publicly pointed to Kim Kardashian as the reason behind their split.

Despite the difficulties and the bullying she faced from West post-breakup, Rose has maintained a level of respect towards him, acknowledging his influence on her fame but criticizing the negative impacts of their relationship on her personal and professional life.