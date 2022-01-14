Anderson .Paak Connects With Elmo & Cookie Monster On ‘Sesame Street’

Watch the Silk Sonic member and the two Muppets sing about holidays.

Popular Sesame Street character Elmo has been a meme machine in recent weeks. A video of the friendly television monster’s visible frustration with his friend Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco, went viral.

In addition to that internet craze, the Sesame Street world and the Hip Hop world recently came together. Elmo, along with Cookie Monster, connected with rapper/singer Anderson .Paak for a segment on the HBO Max show.

Anderson .Paak, Elmo, and Cookie Monster united to help inform the young viewers of Sesame Street about different holidays. The Silk Sonic member and the colored puppets presented the “What is a Holiday?” song.

Elmo’s rivalry with Rocco took over the internet as social media users weighed in on the celebrity feud of the year so far. A clip showing Elmo and Zoe’s dispute over an oatmeal raisin cookie spread across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

The situation led to Elmo releasing an official statement. He tweeted, “Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.”

Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to another one of Elmo’s tweets where the three-and-a-half-year-old Elmo’s World star asked if anyone has ever seen a rock eat a cookie. Johnson responded, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies.”

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022