Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album Debuts In The Top 5

Taylor Swift blocked the R&B super-duo from landing at No 1.

An Evening With Silk Sonic, the collaborative effort by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, came out on November 12. Both artists now have another Top 5 project.

Silk Sonic’s debut studio LP opened at #2 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. An Evening With Silk Sonic collected 104,000 first-week units.

Bruno Mars now has four Top 10 albums in his catalog. Previously, the Grammy winner reached that region with 2010’s Doo-Wops & Hooligans, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox, and 2016’s 24K Magic.

Anderson .Paak scored his second Top Tenner with An Evening With Silk Sonic. The California native also made it onto the Billboard 200 with 2019’s Ventura which peaked at #4.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) blocked Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak from debuting at #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 rankings. The re-recorded 2012 album earned 605,000 equivalent album units, the second-highest opening of 2021.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy collected 613,000 units in September. Red (Taylor’s Version) currently holds the 2021 record for the most traditional album sales with 369,000 units.

An Evening with Silk Sonic hosts the Hot 100 chart #1 single “Leave the Door Open.” Additional singles “Skate” and “Smokin Out the Window” live on the 9-track project as well.