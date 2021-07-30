Bruno Mars Discusses Silk Sonic’s New Song “Skate”

Fans of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been patiently waiting for the two singer-songwriters to drop the follow-up single to their #1 hit “Leave the Door Open” which came out in March. Silk Sonic’s “Skate” finally arrived.

The R&B super-duo’s latest musical offering was released with a Bruno Mars/Florent Dechard-directed music video. Mars also joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to discuss “Skate.”

“Me and the team were thinking about what if we were performing in the middle of a roller rink, what would that baseline be doing? What would the guitar be doing? What would the drums be talking about?” Bruno Mars told Zane Lowe. “And I wanted to play congas and that’s what you get. You get a song called ‘Skate.’ Talking about I’m trying to float. I’m trying to glide.”

The 11-time Grammy-winner added, “The vibes [are] always fun. Andy’s always cracking everybody up, playing the hell out of the drums. I got to play congas on this song and we were just going back and forth, trying to come up with the best melodies. We wanted everyone to feel like they were floating and gliding, slipping and sliding. And we’re very proud of this record. I hope you all enjoy it.”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are expected to release a full-length studio album tentatively titled An Evening with Silk Sonic. Legendary Parliament-Funkadelic band member Bootsy Collins is named the “special guest host” for the upcoming project.

Silk Sonic has already achieved commercial and critical success with “Leave the Door Open.” The track spent two non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and racked up over 461 million streams on Spotify.

In June, Silk Sonic won Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards over 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, Chloe x Halle, Chris Brown & Young Thug, City Girls, and Migos. Earlier this week, Bruno Mars announced a Silk Sonic “Summer Jam” is scheduled to take place sometime today (July 30).