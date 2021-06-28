Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B & Jazmine Sullivan Win Top Honors At 2021 BET Awards

The Hot Girl Coach was the big winner at this year’s ceremony.

The 2021 BET Awards were held last night in Los Angeles in front of a vaccinated live crowd. Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion went into the night with the most nominations (7), and she left the Microsoft Theater with the most trophies.

Megan Thee Stallion was the winner in the Viewer’s Choice (“Savage” featuring Beyoncé) and Best Hip Hop Female Artist categories. The Houston native and Cardi B’s “WAP” took home Best Collaboration and Video Of The Year.

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales was named Album Of The Year. H.E.R. won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Chris Brown won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Burna Boy won Best International Act.

Lil Baby won Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Silk Sonic won Best Group. Giveon won Best New Artist. Rapper/actress/mogul Queen Latifah was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The BET Awards have yet again proven to be culture’s biggest night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

Orlando added, “From the amazing talent, extraordinary creativity, and performances, and our incredible live vaccinated audience, the energy of the night was unmatched and delivered some of the most buzzworthy moments of 2021! Throughout any circumstance, whether it be virtual, live, or whatever comes next, BET will continue to elevate the standard of awards shows.”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

H.E.R.

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Chris Brown

BEST NEW ARTIST

Giveon

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bree Runway (UK)

VIEWER’S CHOICE

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Lil Baby

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

BET HER AWARD

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

BEST MOVIE

Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

LeBron James