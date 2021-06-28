Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B & Jazmine Sullivan Win Top Honors At 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards were held last night in Los Angeles in front of a vaccinated live crowd. Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion went into the night with the most nominations (7), and she left the Microsoft Theater with the most trophies.
Megan Thee Stallion was the winner in the Viewer’s Choice (“Savage” featuring Beyoncé) and Best Hip Hop Female Artist categories. The Houston native and Cardi B’s “WAP” took home Best Collaboration and Video Of The Year.
R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales was named Album Of The Year. H.E.R. won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Chris Brown won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Burna Boy won Best International Act.
Lil Baby won Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Silk Sonic won Best Group. Giveon won Best New Artist. Rapper/actress/mogul Queen Latifah was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“The BET Awards have yet again proven to be culture’s biggest night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.
Orlando added, “From the amazing talent, extraordinary creativity, and performances, and our incredible live vaccinated audience, the energy of the night was unmatched and delivered some of the most buzzworthy moments of 2021! Throughout any circumstance, whether it be virtual, live, or whatever comes next, BET will continue to elevate the standard of awards shows.”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
BEST COLLABORATION
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
H.E.R.
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Chris Brown
BEST NEW ARTIST
Giveon
BEST GROUP
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bree Runway (UK)
VIEWER’S CHOICE
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Lil Baby
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
BET HER AWARD
SZA – “Good Days”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
BEST MOVIE
Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Naomi Osaka
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
LeBron James