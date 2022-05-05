Anderson .Paak To Make Directorial Debut With ‘K-POPS!’

Anderson .Paak is an award-winning recording artist who has released albums such as 2016’s Malibu and 2019’s Ventura. According to reports, .Paak will step behind the camera for a feature film.

A Deadline article claims Anderson .Paak will make his directorial debut for Stampede Ventures’ K-POPS! dramatic comedy. The 36-year-old rapper/singer will star in the movie with his son Soul Rasheed.

K-POPS! tells the story of a musician who goes to Korea in order to write for K-Pop acts. While in the Asian country, .Paak’s character discovers his long-lost son is a member of one of the country’s hottest new groups.

“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife,” said .Paak. “This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them!”

Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park and Khaila Amazan wrote the K-POPS! screenplay. Plus, Anderson .Paak serves as a producer via his Apeshit Films. Production for the motion picture will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION BABY!! Really excited about the next chapter in my career. I’ll be making a film with the people I love and I’m putting everything into this! Here’s looking at you kid!! #KPOPS!” wrote Anderson on Instagram.

.Paak earned his first #1 song on Billboard‘s Hot 100 when “Leave the Door Open” topped the chart in 2021. “Leave the Door Open” lives on the An Evening with Silk Sonic album. Silk Sonic is made up of the super-duo of .Paak and Bruno Mars.

As a solo performer, Anderson .Paak collected Gold plaques for tracks like “Come Down” and “Bubblin.” His Malibu album is certified Gold as well. The multi-instrumentalist also worked as a music video director for Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike” and DOMi & JD Beck’s “SMiLE.”