André 3000 Narrates Squarespace’s Super Bowl LVI Commercial Starring Zendaya

André “3000” Benjamin is widely considered one of the greatest emcees of all time. Zendaya Coleman is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.

The two entertainers’ paths have now officially crossed. Squarespace released the extended cut of the company’s “2022 Big Game” ad which features Three Stacks and the former Disney Channel star.

André 3000 serves as the narrator for Squarespace’s new “Sally’s Seashells” commercial. Zendaya took on the lead role in the 66-second spot posted to YouTube.

2022 has already been a huge year for Zendaya. The Emmy winner played a central part in the global blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home which amassed more than $1.7 billion at the international box office.

Plus, Zendaya continues to earn rave reviews for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue Bennett on HBO’s Euphoria. The Drake-produced television series recently drew its highest viewership in the show’s two-season run.

André 3000 is best known as one half of the Grammy-winning Hip Hop duo OutKast. The Atlanta-raised rapper’s filmography includes appearances in movies such as Four Brothers and Jimi: All Is by My Side as well as tv shows such as American Crime and Dispatches from Elsewhere.

–