André 3000 Reacts To Drake Leaking His Verse On Kanye West’s “Life Of The Party” 

André 3000 is breaking his silence on Drake leaking his verse on Kanye West’s “Life of the Party,” revealing he wanted his verse removed from the track but is happy the Toronto native brought the song to light.

The Outkast icon opened up about the track during a recent interview on The New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast.

Three Stacks explained he recorded a verse in 2021 for West’s DONDA cut, “Life of the Party.” However, Ye insisted he didn’t want profanity on the record but André was unwilling to censor his material and told him to remove him from the song.

“At that point, he didn’t want to put a dirty version out,” André 3000 said of Kanye West. “He said, ‘I told my daughter that I would not have any curse words on this album.’ And I was like, ‘Hey man, say no more. The kids, for sure. So just take me off.’ And we weren’t in agreement with how the song would come out.”

André 3000 also clarified he was aware of West dissing Drake on the track before it dropped.

“I’d heard the diss part and me and Kanye had a conversation about it,” he explained. “I had my feelings about it. I was like, ‘Man, do you really want to do this on this type of song? It’s kinda like going and shooting up your mom’s funeral.’”

The collab was initially left off the album but was included in the deluxe edition after Drake leaked it on his SiriusXM radio show amid his feud with Kanye West.

“I was like, ‘Woah!’ I actually don’t understand why he did it,” André 3000 added. “I kind of have to thank Drake for letting that song see the light of day.”