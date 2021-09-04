Drake Intensifies Beef With Kanye West By Leaking Unreleased “Donda” Song “Life of the Party”

Drake just took his beef with Kanye to another level. He leaked one of Kanye’s songs during his appearance on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio!

Drake has just amped up his war against Kanye West without another sneak attack.

This one wound up blessing fans as he leaked a new track from the Donda project that featured Outkast founder André 3000.

Drake was celebrating the release of his history-making new album, Certified Lover Boy on a mix show on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show. Early Saturday (September 4) during the broadcast, he dropped a new song by Kanye West and André 3000.

The song is titled “Life of the Party” and was allegedly supposed to appear on the celebrity-driven Yeezy album, Donda.

It was not the first time that the song was heard as Ye shared a snippet during a recent appearance in Berlin.

Drake mysteriously acquired the full song featuring the ATLien, but why?

One theory is because of Kanye’s lyrics: the rapper mentions Drake by name.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny s###,” Kanye raps, “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.”

3 Stacks’ verse was a little less confrontational, appearing to take the Jay-Z route by addressing Donda West, Kanye’s mom.

“Hey Miss Donda, if you ran into my mama, please tell her I said, ‘Say something’/I’m starting to believe ain’t no such thing as Heaven’s trumpets/No after-over, this is it, done/If there’s a Heaven, you would think they’d let you speak to your son,” he raps.

On the show, Drake also shared other songs that were previously unreleased, including his remix of Playboi Carti’s “One Day.”