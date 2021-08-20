Andre 3000 Starring In New Netflix Movie “White Noise”

Andre 3000 is gearing up to star in a brand new movie called “White Noise.”

The Outkast star will feature in the flick, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel and tentatively titled “Wheat Germ,” alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

While his casting in the movie, directed by Noah Baumbach, has been confirmed by Pitchfork, the nature of his role is unspecified.

Throughout his career, the rapper has appeared in several film roles, including as the late Jimi Hendrix in the biopic “Jimi: All is By My Side” back in 2013, and alongside Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson in sports comedy “Semi-Pro.”