Andrew Schulz Blasts Critics For Thinking He Would “Really” Make Love To Kendrick Lamar

Andrew Schulz humorously addressed an uncomfortable misunderstanding involving shocking comments he made about Kendrick Lamar.

Andrew Schulz cleared the air about his controversial Kendrick Lamar joke during a candid sit-down with Power 106 Los Angeles after social media exploded with criticism.

The outspoken comedian found himself embroiled in controversy after joking on his Flagrant podcast that Lamar would be helpless if they were alone together, saying, “He’s talking a lot of s###, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to.”

The remark quickly ignited backlash with many accusing Schulz of crossing a line by implying sexual assault.

Schulz, known for his boundary-pushing comedy, insisted the joke was completely misunderstood and taken far too literally.

He explained to Power 106, “People turned it into something it wasn’t. I never said that. I said I would make sweet love—whether he liked it or not—but I also said he could decide. And obviously, I’m joking. I’m married, I’m faithful. I make sweet, disappointing love to one person—my wife.”

However, the comic admitted his real frustration stemmed from the line Lamar rapped on his late 2024 track “Wacced Out Murals,” widely believed to reference Schulz and his circle.

The lyric in question states: “The n##### that coon, the n##### that bein’ groomed, slide on both of them.”

Andrew Schulz questioned the rapper’s intent, suggesting the language seemed aggressive and possibly threatening toward his close friends Charlamagne Tha God and Alex Media.

“The thing that actually bothered me wasn’t even the line about me—it was the next line. He said, ‘And the [N-word] that are being groomed, slide on both of them.’ Now, you know, I’m a white guy, I don’t know all the slang, but what does ‘slide’ mean to you?” Schulz asked, implying the lyric’s ambiguity could be interpreted as a potential threat.

Schulz doubled down on his comedic defense, arguing that once threats or violence enter the conversation, the criticism of comedians’ responses becomes unwarranted.

“Look, once you pull out the death or the assault [stuff], I don’t want to hear anything about a comedian’s response. I’m out here making jokes—I’m not actually going to have sex with Kendrick Lamar. Let’s be real,” Schulz said.

Despite the controversy, Andrew Schulz continues to maintain a high profile in the comedy world.

His latest stand-up special titled “LIFE” premiered March 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

The show, filmed in front of a packed house at New York City’s legendary theater, showcases Schulz’s trademark provocative style and comedic candor.

While Andrew Schulz’s humor remains undeniably provocative, the comedian continues to assert his right to push comedic boundaries, drawing clear distinctions between his jokes and reality.