Andrew Tate Arrested In Romania For Human Trafficking Following Greta Thunberg Roast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andrew Tate, former professional kickboxer and current YouTube personality, was reportedly arrested in Romania on Thursday (December 29). According to a Twitter post from BNO News, Tate and his brother Tristan were taken into custody during a human trafficking probe.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/b5eaZrErAb — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2022

The arrest comes roughly 24 hours after climate activist Greta Thunberg ethered Tate with a single tweet. Both quickly became trending Twitter topics as reactions poured in. It all started on December 27 when Tate tweeted: “Hello @gretathunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg, 19 years old, replied: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.” He mustered in response: “How dare you!?”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Thunberg’s response elicited a cascade of comments applauding her moxie. The Roots’ Questlove, in particular, couldn’t have been more proud. As he wrote alongside a re-tweet or her retort, “Y’all wanna see a dead body?”

yall wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/bZWDSmf2W6 — Dr. Love (@questlove) December 28, 2022

Thousands of others were equally as impressed. Comments ranged from “Yes, Andrew Tate may own 33 gas guzzling cars, but Greta Thunberg now owns one Andrew Tate” to “Andrew Tate will now forever be known as ‘that guy who got absolutely wrecked by Greta Thunberg on Twitter’ and nothing else.”

As for the alleged arrest, Tate and his brother were raided at his home in Pipera by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in relation to the abduction of two young girls. The Romanian authorities are reportedly focused on a fleet of luxury cars at his residence, presumably the ones he’s been bragging about.

Tate faced allegations of human trafficking in Romania just nine months ago. However, Tate claimed the issues arose from a swatting incident: “I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet.”

Cardi B was one of the first celebrities to respond to the news, writing a simple, “Well well well” along with a tweet from PopCrave. See below.