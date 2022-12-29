Pam Grier Reveals She’s Writing A Script For Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hollywood legend also shouts out Megan Thee Stallion.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Cephus has already conquered social media, reality television, music, and fashion. Her takeover of the movie world seems inevitable.

One Hollywood legend apparently has a motion picture project for Cardi B. Veteran actress Pam Grier revealed her still-subdued plans for the Invasion of Privacy album creator during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” said Pam Grier without providing additional details. It turns out the multi-time NAACP Image Award nominee is a big fan of the Bronx native and fellow Hip Hop chart-topper Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi and Megan teamed up for the COVID-19 lockdown-era hit “WAP.” That collaboration spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “WAP” also became the first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Pam Grier Expresses Her Love For Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

“I love Cardi and ‘WAP.’ I love Megan Thee Stallion,” declared Pam Grier. She continued, “I told her, ‘You and your artistry are beautiful. People are gonna punk you because a stallion is a male horse, but there’s some really foxy mares!’”

Pam Grier, 73, rose to prominence as one of the blaxploitation subgenre’s biggest heroes. Roles in films such as Coffy (1973), Foxy Brown (1974), and Sheba, Baby (1975) made her a bona fide star in the 1970s.

Additionally, Grier had a successful comeback in 1997 by playing the titular character in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. The North Carolina-born leading lady showed up on numerous television programs throughout her career as well.

Cardi B made her feature film debut in 2019’s Hustlers alongside a cast that featured Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Lizzo. The Diamond-selling rapper also entered the Fast & Furious universe with an appearance in 2021’s F9.