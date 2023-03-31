Andrew Tate Out On House Arrest After Spending Months In Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer known for his misogynistic views, faces allegations of human trafficking and rape.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan won an appeal to be released on house arrest amid a criminal probe in Romania.

Last December, Andrew Tate and his brother were detained on allegations of human trafficking, organized crime and rape. The two spent several months in Romanian jail but haven’t been formally charged.

“We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew’s and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision,” a spokesperson for the Tates told Insider. “Both brothers are looking forward to being reunited with their families in Romania and want to extend their thanks to all the supporters who have stood by them during this time. They will continue to fight to clear their name of these fabricated accusations; however, this is a big step in the right direction.”

Authorities will continue their investigation of Andrew Tate and his associates. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT previously identified six alleged victims in the human trafficking case.

The victims were allegedly subjected to mental and physical coercion. Authorities accused the Tate brothers of sexually exploiting women.

Andrew Tate, who gained a massive online audience for his misogynistic opinions, denied any wrongdoing. He claimed there is a conspiracy to silence him.