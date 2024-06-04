Angel Reese Says People Watch WNBA For Her Too—Not Just Caitlin Clark

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rivalry between the two players put a spotlight on women’s basketball.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is currently the most-talked-about sports league in America, and rising stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have helped shine a light on it.

Reese and Clark became household names during the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament earlier this year. Reese and the LSU Tigers defeated Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the National Championship.

The Indiana Fever eventually drafted Caitlin Clark as the overall No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Angel Reese went to the Chicago Sky with the No. 7 selection.

Since arriving in the WNBA, many sportscasters and fans have credited Caitlin Clark for bringing more eyes to the product. However, Angel Reese says she also played a role in introducing a new audience to the league.

“So many people are watching women’s basketball right now. It all started from the national championship game, and I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Reese declared during a news conference. The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that.”

Angel Reese went on to mention that many different women have elevated women’s basketball. She stated, “A lot of us have done so much for this game.”

A recent on-court incident involving Caitlin Clark made national headlines. Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky teammate Chennedy Carter received an upgraded flagrant foul for giving Clark a hard shove during Chicago’s game against the Indiana Fever.

Carter’s actions caused widespread criticism with some sports talking heads suggesting WNBA players have been bullying Caitlin Clark. In contrast, other sports commentators claimed certain media figures treat Clark with kids’ gloves.