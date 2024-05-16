Latto Supports Angel Reese On WNBA Debut: “It’s The Year Of The Woman” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto was courtside as former LSU Tigers women’s college basketball star Angel Reese made her WNBA debut for the Chicago Sky.

Latto was courtside to witness Angel Reese make her WNBA debut for the Chicago Sky against the Dallas Wings.

The “Sunday Service” hitmaker made sure she was in town to see the former LSU Tigers women’s college basketball star play her first game at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

After explaining that she came to watch Angel Reese in action, Latto shared her thoughts on the current buzz surrounding the WNBA. According to Latto, it’s time for the ladies to shine. “It’s the year of the woman, it’s the year of the female, it’s the year of the girl,” she said during a courtside interview. “I’m here for the girl power period. Let’s go Angel Reese.”

She added, “I love Texas, but I did want to be at her first game. You know everybody going to come later, but we did it first.”

Rapper @Latto stopped by Texas to catch Angel Reese’s rookie debut with the Chicago Sky. #Wnba



“It’s the year of the woman…tap in or tap out.” -Latto pic.twitter.com/J5Nn7KQB3e — Jadé (@JadeALawson) May 16, 2024

Latto and Angel Reese flicked it up after the game before the rapper flew off in a private jet. “I came here strictly for Angel Reese, I’m out,” she said before boarding the plane.

Latto, Brooklyn and Angel Reese 😍 pic.twitter.com/M77I6YFYjW — Mari (@Ethiomari) May 16, 2024

love you bookiesss😭🩷 IN & OUT LITERALLY! https://t.co/GAZXLBBug2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 16, 2024

Angel Reese made a cameo in the music video for Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It on Da Floor Again” last year. Cardi also shouted out the Tiger’s thrilling title run.

“I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU, huh,” she rapped.