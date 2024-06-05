Lonzo Ball Blasts Referee Who Ejected Angel Reese From WNBA Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The part-time rapper stands up for the former LSU star.

WNBA player Angel Reese became a trending topic on social media once again. The Chicago Sky forward got ejected during her basketball game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday (June 4).

In the closing minutes of the game, referee Charles Watson whistled Angel Reese for a personal foul. Watson then gave Reese two technical fouls after she apparently said something to the official about the call.

Lonzo Ball of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls came to Angel Reese’s defense on X. The “ZO2” rapper called out Charles Watson. Additionally, Ball suggested he would pay the $400 fine for the double-tech on Reese.

“Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak [by the way]… You know who you are (Keep ya money, Angel. I got you),” Lonzo Ball tweeted around 10:15 pm ET on Tuesday. Reese responded, “Appreciate you gang!”

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon spoke about Reese’s ejection during a postgame news conference. Weatherspoon stated, “I tried to get an explanation. I did not. I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

Angel Reese is one of the standout stars of the WNBA’s 2024 rookie class. Her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, which began at the collegiate level, generated high interest in women’s basketball since the 2023 NCAA Division I tournament.

“So many people are watching women’s basketball right now. It all started from the national championship game, and I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Reese declared following outrage over her Sky teammate Chennedy Carter’s controversial flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese also stated, “The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that… There are so many great players in this league that have deserved this for a really, really long time.”