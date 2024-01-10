Angela Bassett “Humbled” After Receiving Honorary Oscar Three Decades After First Nomination 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Presenting the Oscar to Angela Bassett, Regina King declared the beloved actress “artistic excellence, embodied in human form.”

Angela Bassett is getting her flowers, receiving an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards.

Presenting the award on Tuesday evening (January 9), Regina King called the beloved actress “a national treasure.”

“She has a perspective and a voice and a beauty that is proudly Black,” King said of the honoree. “But what she embodies at her core is beyond anything that is skin deep. She is artistic excellence, embodied in human form.”

The pair shared a smooch as Angela Bassett, resembling the coveted gold statuette with her glittering gown, collected her Oscar.

Angela Bassett received her first Oscar nomination three decades ago for her performance as Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It. Her second nod came from her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors showed love to Bassett after she missed out on the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2023 ceremony.

“Hey auntie,” Jordan said while presenting an award later in the night. Majors then added, “we love you.”

Angela Bassett addressed the long wait for Oscars recognition during a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo.

“It’s been decades, right? Decades and decades, roles and roles, and blessings upon blessings,” she said.

“[To the] fans who’ve gone to see the movie and support it — I felt the love. I’m getting chills now, but I felt the love all these years. I mean, they have prayed, they have fussed, they have written, they have had my back.”

Angela Bassett called the honorary Oscar “really satisfying,” adding, “I’m humbled.”