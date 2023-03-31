Angela “Blac Chyna” White Discusses Her New Look After Removing Face Filters

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The DC native wants to start a new chapter in her life.

Reality show star Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) announced to the world her plans of reversing some of the cosmetic procedures on her body.

As part of her transition from Blac Chyna back to Angela White, the socialite/entrepreneur got silicon from illegal injections removed from her buttocks. She also had face fillers in her jaw, lips, and cheeks dissolved.

Angela White documented her plastic surgery reversals on her Instagram page which presently boasts 16.9 million followers. Additionally, the former exotic dancer made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her physical transformation.

“This is me now. So you can see the difference, right here in the cheek area. Yeah, see when I smile, now you can see all of my teeth. I had so much filler in my lips to where as though I couldn’t even barely smile, but you see now when I smile,” White told Tamron Hall.

As Blac Chyna, the DC native starred in reality television programs such as E!’s Rob & Chyna with former boyfriend Rob Kardashian and Zeus Network’s The Real Blac Chyna. Angela White is the mother of a 6-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian as well as a 10-year-old son with rapper Tyga.

“I haven’t really told them anything. I just lead by example,” said White when asked what she shares about her new lifestyle with her children. “Like if I’m working out, they work out with me. I ask them to come to church with me. They’re like, ‘How far is it?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ Because it’s actually really far. I drive an hour and five minutes to my church and an hour and thirty minutes back every Sunday.”

In addition to making physical changes, Angela White also made spiritual changes in her life. She recently shared images of herself getting baptized with her social media following. The religious ritual took place on May 11, White’s 34th birthday.