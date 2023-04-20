Angela Simmons Presents Her Son With Clothing Store Left By Deceased Father

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Her son is the CEO of a clothing store called “Little Giants Giant Shorties.”

Angela Simmons, one of the princesses of Hip-Hop’s royal rap family, is passing on a legacy to her son that has nothing to do with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame father.

Simmons took to social media to share the amazing gift her child’s father Sutton Tennyson left their Sutton Joseph Jr. before he was shot and killed in 2018.

On Instagram, she announced, “My baby is a young CEO.”

The footage shows the two of them meeting up at the Little Giants Giant Shorties clothing store with Tennyson’s partner to sign a contract making him a boss.

“His father was sure to leave him behind something he can grow with,” she wrote, adding, “My son loves making money (hustling). It’s in his blood. It’s time to finally give him what’s his!”

She then writes to Tennyson, “Your son gets the torch now. Though you are not here with us your legacy lives on ❤️ Go time baby boy 🚀.”

In a video of the presentation, she asks her son, “How does it feel that your dad left you behind this legacy of a company?”

Sutton Joseph Jr said, “It feels super great!”

The youngster is clear about his father’s transition.

AllHipHop.com reported on how difficult it was for the Pastry founder to have the emotional conversation with her son about his father’s death, particularly because he was so young in age and while she was still grieving herself.