Angela Yee Is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Start Her Own Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Way Up with Angela Yee’ is on the way.

Veteran media personality Angela Yee will no longer be a host of The Breakfast Club radio program.

Rumors began circulating online yesterday after Angela Yee teased changes to the long-running Power 105.1 mainstay. On Tuesday, Yee tweeted, “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.”

Yee addressed the speculation on this morning’s episode of The Breakfast Club. The Brooklyn native announced she is parting ways with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God in order to lead her own show in the near future.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

“Way Up with Angela Yee will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener-interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air – from relationships to Hip Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring, and will include celebrity interviews and special guests,” reads a statement from Power 105.1.

The Breakfast Club launched in 2010 as a morning-drive radio show in the New York City area. Three years later, the station began syndicating The Breakfast Club nationwide in markets such as Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Detroit.

Angela Yee presents daily segments on The Breakfast Club known as “The Rumor Report” and “Front Page News.” The Gracie Award winner also hosts the Lip Service podcast where she discusses sex and relationships with celebrities such as Cardi B, Nick Cannon, and DVSN.

According to Yee, she will remain on The Breakfast Club until the details of the syndicated Way Up are finalized. The Radio Hall of Fame inductee expects her new show to begin airing later this fall. She has already started planning segments for Way Up with Angela Yee.

Thanks we have to celebrate! https://t.co/u4hyOAdBWr — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022