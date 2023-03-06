Angela Yee Responds To DJ Envy Calling Cap On Her Comments About ‘The Breakfast Club’

What appeared to be an amicable split between the original hosts of The Breakfast Club now seems to have some friction involved. Angela Yee and DJ Envy went back and forth in the media over the last several days.

The troublesome situation started after Anglea Yee appeared on The Tamron Hall Show. That interview on the daytime talk show included Yee reflecting on her decision to leave The Breakfast Club to host her own radio show on the same network.

In particular, Yee discussed the public sometimes wanting to hold her accountable for the actions of DJ Envy and fellow co-host Charlamagne Tha God. She also spoke about being the only on-air female personality on The Breakfast Club.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne Tha God] did for some things that he said. And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group,” Angela Yee told Tamron Hall.

Yee added, “I was the only woman who worked there too. I mean when it came to producers, camera people, and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in. I feel like I did need more backup because even things that I felt, as a woman – if somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

Over the weekend, DJ Envy addressed what Angela Yee had to say about her time on The Breakfast Club. At first, Envy responded to The Shade Room‘s Instagram post about the topic by commenting, “🧢That’s not true… 🧢There are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].”

Later, DJ Envy suggested Angele Yee just “misspoke” and that she would “clean up” her remarks. He also pointed out that iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming, Thea Mitchem, oversees the hiring for the company that broadcasts The Breakfast Club.

Angela Yee took to Twitter to share more of her thoughts on the matter. The Lip Service podcast presenter offered further explanations on what she had to say on Tamron Hall about the lack of women working at her former show.

Yee tweeted:

Usually, I don’t comment or go back and forth with people but there’s too much spinning. “In the room” referred to the people in the studio: the producer, board op, videographer, and hosts. Yes, they are men. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t amazing women who are execs, salespeople, interns, and in other departments. I’ve said this on many occasions: that it can be hard when your viewpoint is different based on your experience. I didn’t anticipate that this would cause such a firestorm. Everyone texting me “are you ok” (which I appreciate!) and I know I don’t normally take the time to overexplain because it drags things out even more but that’s all 🤷🏽‍♀️. @angelayee Twitter

