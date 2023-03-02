Angela Yee: Sometimes I Feel like I Got Criticized Harder Than Charlamagne Tha God

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Radio Hall of Famer explains her amicable exit from ‘The Breakfast Club’ show.

Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club will go down as one of the most influential programs in Hip Hop history. For twelve years, co-hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angele Yee played an important role in prompting conversation in the culture.

Last August, Angela Yee announced her departure from the New York City-based syndicated radio show. The former “Rumor Report” presenter launched a new midday show titled Way Up with Angela Yee for Premiere Networks.

Angela Yee took part in an exclusive interview on the March 1 edition of the Emmy-winning The Tamron Hall Show. The Wesleyan University graduate discussed her decision to leave The Breakfast Club with the former MSNBC anchor.

“My contract had been up in December, and so I was already trying to figure out, ‘Am I staying here? Am I going somewhere else?’ And I just wanted to keep all of my options open. I never want to feel like I’m stuck somewhere,” explained Yee.

Tamron Hall also asked Angela Yee about being the only regular female host on The Breakfast Club at the time. Some listeners/viewers insisted Yee should be held accountable for any controversial actions or comments by her male counterparts.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne Tha God] did for some things that he said. And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group,” stated Yee.

The Radio Hall of Famer continued, “That was part of why I really wanted to have my own show because now what happens, I’m accountable for that. But when you have three different people with three different opinions or three different viewpoints and completely different personalities – we’re all individuals but sometimes it’s hard for people to separate that.”

Since Angela Yee’s exit from The Breakfast Club, Power 105.1 tapped several celebrities to serve as guest hosts. Jason Lee, Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, Lala Anthony, Nene Leakes, Eboni K. Williams, Ray J, LisaRaye McCoy, Claudia Jordan, Cari Champion, Jess Hilarious, Jemele Hill, and others temporarily took over the third microphone.