Angie Stone’s Children Issue Statement Alongside Public Memorial Announcement

Angie Stone’s children issued a statement after the pioneering rapper and singer’s untimely death last weekend.

Angie Stone tragically lost her life Saturday night (March 1) following a devastating collision involving her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and an 18-wheeler shortly after performing in Alabama.

The soulful R&B icon was just 63 years old. Stone’s two children, Michael and Diamond, and her two grandchildren are mourning the sudden loss and have shared an emotional statement.

The family took to Instagram, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the public.

“It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time,” the statement read.

The family highlighted Stone’s cultural impact and influential presence as a powerful role model, especially within the African-American community.

“Angie was an example for black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for black men with her Number One Hit entitled ‘Brotha.’ Angie Stone was a pioneer of rap music that began with a female rap trio, The Sequence and ultimately led to her solo career that defined neo soul,” the statement continued.

Michael and Diamond also asked respectfully for privacy as they navigate through their grief, writing, “Diamond and Michael, along with the rest of Angie’s family, want to thank you for reaching out, but also asked that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother.”

Beyond her celebrated musical career, Angie Stone was deeply committed to community service.

Through her charitable organization Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation, she sought to uplift those around her.

Recently, the singer embarked on a spiritual journey, enrolling in college ministry courses driven by a passionate desire to share her faith and inspire others toward Christianity.

“Angie Stone believed in giving back to her fans in the community with her foundation Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone foundation. Recently, Angie was also attending college for ministry. Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ,” the family stated.

Plans for memorial services and funeral arrangements are still underway, with the family promising to keep the singer’s admirers informed so that they can celebrate her life and legacy.

“Currently funeral services are still being planned along with the memorial service so that Angie’s fans can honor her life, music, and legacy. Even though Angie is no longer with us physically her family wants you to keep her legacy alive,” the family’s statement concluded.