Angry Customer’s Haircut Meltdown Ends In Arrest & Charges In Miami

Darious Davis was arrested after pulling a gun on his barber during a haircut argument and now faces multiple charges tied to the violent confrontation.

Darious Davis pulled a gun on his longtime barber and assaulted him inside a Miami barbershop after complaining about his hairline, a violent outburst caught on camera that has since gone viral and raised serious questions about public safety and employment screening.

The Miami-Dade Transit employee, 48, allegedly walked out mid-cut from Square Cutz in Perrine on November 25, then returned minutes later with a firearm and attacked shop owner Samuel Wilson while two children were present.

Wilson, who had been cutting Davis’s hair for about a year without issue, told reporters that Davis “slapped me in the head with it, choked me out.” The entire confrontation was captured by surveillance footage and quickly circulated across Hip-Hop social media, drawing widespread attention and outrage.

Davis now faces four felony charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Court documents show Davis has a lengthy criminal history. He was convicted of cocaine possession in 1993, armed robbery in both 1993 and 1998, and burglary with assault in 1998. He served 17 years in prison between 1999 and 2017.

The incident has also led to scrutiny of Miami-Dade County’s hiring practices. Deputies confirmed Davis was wearing his county-issued uniform during the attack. He was arrested again on November 28 during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilson, who has operated his shop for five years, said he never imagined a haircut would escalate into violence. “I did not think he was going to come around here and come back,” Wilson said. “I thought we might have fisticuffs but I didn’t think he was going to come back with a firearm.”

Despite posting a $35,000 bond, Davis remains under house arrest and is prohibited from contacting Wilson or returning to Square Cutz.

The video, which spread across Hip-Hop platforms including AllHipHop, sparked a flood of reactions from community members stunned by the aggressive behavior—especially in front of children.

Wilson says he’s still committed to keeping his shop open and safe. “This is a safe place for anybody,” he said. “I don’t hold no grudges. I can’t say I can forgive him. But I hope the best for you, homie.”