Anthony Mackie Reveals He Owns The “Crown Jewel” Of Gay Bars

Anthony Mackie believes he owns “the crown jewel” of gay bars.

During an interview with Inverse, the “Avengers” actor gushed about his LGBTQ+ establishment, which he described as the “flagship” of his bar and restaurant operation.

“I have a gay bar in New Orleans that is the crown jewel of gay bars,” Mackie praised. “My brother and his husband were like, ‘We need a place to party.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s open a f###### place to party.'”

The 44-year-old, who splits his time between New Orleans and Atlanta, also owns a bar with some friends in Beverly Hills. He opened the NoBar establishment in Brooklyn, New York, in 2011, but that has since closed down, along with another hotspot in the Big Apple.

Anthony Mackie isn’t just interested in bars – he also tried to open a franchise of his favorite Mexican restaurant in New Orleans, but the owners weren’t interested.

He also wants to fulfill an ambition to open an eatery inspired by his recipes, including New Orleans-style soul food tacos, Ethiopian tacos, and soul food sushi.

“I wanted to open a restaurant called Fusion Confusion,” he stated. “Every time I make that (recipe), it f#### people up.”

Mackie opened NoBar in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2011 and followed it up with another branch in Williamsburg in 2013, but both locations closed in 2015.