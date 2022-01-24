Antonio Brown Reacts To Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getting Eliminated From The Playoffs

The “Pit Not The Palace” rapper has jokes for his former team.

Earlier this month, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the sports world when he decided to walk off the field in the middle of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

The astonishing move left many football pundits and fans questioning Antonio Brown’s state of mind. The seven-time Pro Bowl player was eventually removed from the Buccaneers roster.

Hours after his mid-game, shirtless walk-off, Antonio Brown released a track titled “Pit Not The Palace.” For the chorus, Brown raps, “I’m from the pit, not the palace. I’m kinda stylish. Lifestyle lavish.”

While AB’s time with the Bucs was over, the franchise headed into the playoffs as the #2 seed in the National Football Conference. However, Tampa Bay’s dreams of a Super Bowl repeat came to an end on Sunday after falling 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Antonio Brown took the opportunity to throw a social media jab at his former team. The athlete/rapper used his Instagram Story to let his followers know the Buccaneers’ 2022 postseason run was over. He also promoted his latest song.

Last night, AB posted a meme of himself holding an edited sign that read, “Buccs eliminated.” In addition, “Pit Not The Palace” played in the background as lyrics from the single scrolled on the screen.

There was a lot of speculation about what caused Antonio Brown to abandon his teammates on January 2. AB later claimed that his coach pressured him to play injured that day.

“Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and gave it all for the team,” wrote Brown.

The 33-year-old Miami native added, “I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, the pain was extreme.”

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was quoted saying, “We all love [Antonio Brown]. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be his best, and unfortunately, he won’t be with our team. But we have a lot of friendships that will last… I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.”