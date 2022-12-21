Antonio Brown “Victim” Recants Allegation That He Threw A Shoe And Hit Her Ponytail; Former NFL Player Finally Emerges From His House

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown managed to escape charges of domestic violence by hiding out in his house until the alleged victim recanted her charges. Read more!

On Tuesday, the arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was withdrawn after prosecutors in Florida decided not to pursue the case.

The warrant was issued by Tampa police on November 29th in connection with a domestic battery incident involving a woman.

Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the woman, possibly the mother of his children, and attempted to evict her from the residence, locking her out of the house.

According to the police report, the victim was struck in the ponytail by the shoe but did not sustain any injuries. However, the victim believed the shoe was intended to hit her head.

Brown was originally accused of committing domestic violence battery, a misdemeanor offense in Florida.

The free-agent receiver was accused of hiding inside his home for over 21 days while police waited outside to arrest him.

After thoroughly reviewing all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) has determined that no charges will be filed regarding the incident involving Antonio Brown.

“The alleged victim cooperated with our office and appeared in-person on December 16th to speak with the Assistant State Attorney and Victim Assistance Advocate assigned to the case,” according to a statement issued by the Office of the State Attorney of Hillsborough County, which represents Tampa.

“After the alleged victim was sworn-in she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the statement revealed.

Antonio Brown’s last NFL appearance was on January 2nd during a game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He had a heated argument on the sideline and then removed his uniform and threw his undershirt to the crowd while leaving the field and entering the tunnel during a game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

Brown celebrated by taking to his Instagram stories by posting a video of himself outside for the first time in weeks. He stood motionless in front of his black Rolls-Royce truck, smoking what appeared to be a blunt.