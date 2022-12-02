Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown In Stand-Off With Tampa Police For Hitting Woman In Her Ponytail With A Shoe

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Police think Antonio Brown is holed up in his mansion after striking a woman with a shoe and hitting her ponytail!

The Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after he was allegedly involved in a domestic abuse altercation on Monday, November 28th.

According to police reports, around 1:30 p.m., while in his South Tampa home, it is alleged he threw a shoe at a woman (who is possibly the mother of his children) and then “attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home.”

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim, striking her in the ponytail. The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head,” the police report said.

The warrant alleges he committed domestic violence battery, which is a misdemeanor in Florida. On November 29th, TPD asked a judge to issue a risk protection order against Brown on behalf of the woman on Tuesday, November 29th.

However, the request was denied.

The free-agent receiver has allegedly imprisoned himself in his own home. He is thought to be hiding inside the house since cops are waiting outside to arrest him.

Law enforcement has been in contact with Brown’s attorney, and yet he still will not come out. As a result, police are said to have used a megaphone to call him out of his multi-million-dollar home.

“We’re not going anywhere,” one police officer called out, but to no avail.

With this recent standoff, it seems Brown is a drama magnet like his boss Kanye West, who hired him to run Donda Sports.