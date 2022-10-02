Antonio Brown Denies Exposing Himself, Says White Woman Stole His Swimming Trunks

Former NFL star turned rapper Antonio Brown has broken his silence on a shocking video that shows him exposing himself to a woman in a pool.
Earlier this morning (October 1st), The New York Post released a video shot in May, when Brown was in Dubai for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing exhibition match.
Brown was staying at the posh Dubai Hotel on May 14th when he decided to take a dip in the pool.
The video starts with Brown, completely nude, pushing his bare buttocks into an unidentified woman’s face as onlookers encourage his behavior.
Brown then picks the woman up and dunks her into the pool.
He tries to put a scarf around her head as she attempts to swim away. Then, Antonio Brown lifts his bare body out of the water and exposes himself to the woman, other people around the pool, and even the unnamed individuals filming his actions.
According to reports, the woman was furious with Brown and reported him to employees, who kicked him out of the Hotel Dubai.
The video quickly went viral across social media, prompting Brown to reply to a groundswell of criticism claiming he assaulted the woman.
“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed,,” Antonio Brown said, blaming racists for the video.
“They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs,” Antonio Brown claimed.
According to Brown, unnamed conspirators used the video to “take the heat off themselves.” He also offered up an explanation as to why he was stark naked in the pool.
“In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime,” Antonio Brown said in response to users calling for his arrest for sexual assault.
Unfortunately, Antonio Brown’s explanation for being naked in the pool, thrusting his butt into the woman’s face, and showing his private parts, did nothing to quell the criticism against him on social media.
Take a look at all the reactions.