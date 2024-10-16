Aoki Lee Simmons Calls For Diddy’s Kids To Be Treated With Respect 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aoki Lee Simmons is asking for her friends, the Combs children, to be treated with love and respect amid Diddy’s legal issues.

Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, is speaking out on behalf of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children, calling for the siblings to be treated with love and respect amid their father’s mounting legal woes.

As the daughter of famous parents, Simmons understands what it’s like to be under the spotlight when they’re in the news. During a recent Instagram Live, Simmons called for the Combs children to be treated with love and respect.

“I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people,” she replied when a person in the chat asked her thoughts on Diddy’s case. “I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, ’cuz they’re nice kids.”

Simmons continued, noting that children shouldn’t be blamed for their parents’ actions.

“It’s not their fault,” she added. “Anything adults, that’s adult business and they are not adults.

Referring to Diddy’s children as “My little cousins” she added, “They are in school. They are not adults so please treat them like children. That’s all I ask.”

Six of Diddy’s seven children supported their father at his latest court appearance. Footage showed siblings Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, walking into court alongside their grandmother Janice Combs.

Earlier this week, Diddy wished his daughter a happy birthday on social media, posting for the first time since his September 2024 arrest.

“Happy Birthday to you!” he wrote alongside several photos of the little girl.

Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is slated to begin in May 2025.