Diddy Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday From Jail Amid Lawsuit Onslaught

Diddy, who remains in jail awaiting trial, posted a birthday message for his daughter a day after six people sued him for sexual assault.

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted on social media for the first time since his September 2024 arrest on Tuesday (October 15). The Bad Boy Records founder wished his youngest daughter a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to you!” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you.”

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The incarcerated mogul’s legal troubles worsened when six more lawsuits were filed against him on Monday (October 14). One of the alleged victims said he was a minor when Diddy sexually assaulted him at a party.

“[Diddy] instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself,” the lawsuit claimed. “‘Don’t you want to break into the business?’ Doe immediately felt uncomfortable, froze and did not know what to do … Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time. During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them. Doe was only sixteen.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee represents the six people who sued Diddy on Monday. Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“[Buzbee’s] press conference and 1-800 number that preceded [Monday’s] barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” Diddy’s legal team said. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.