Aoki Lee Simmons Quits Modeling Over “Annoying” Comparisons To Mom Kimora

Aoki Lee Simmons is leaving modeling behind after facing constant criticism in the ruthless industry while setting her sights on a new career path in government.

In a candid Instagram video shared over the weekend, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons said, “I think I’m probably wrapping up modeling soon… It’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over and over, ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,’ that’s not a fun time… it’s a hard industry.”

Simmons, a Harvard graduate, reflected on the difficulty of constantly being compared to her mother, an iconic fashion figure who rose to prominence as a teenager with high-profile brands like Chanel, Fendi, and Valentino.

“It feels like one big fat comparison all the time,” she said. “Like, OK, not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me. But it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes.”

Kimora Lee Simmons had a stellar modeling career, walking the biggest runways and gracing the covers of top fashion magazines like Bazaar and Elle.

Aoki, however, seems eager to step away from the shadow of her mother’s legacy and carve out her own path.

Adding to her decision to step back from modeling, Aoki also told her followers that she did not secure a spot in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Still, she remains optimistic about future opportunities, noting that she is already exploring her options outside fashion.

Having earned her degree in international relations from Harvard, she is now pivoting toward a potential career in the government sector.