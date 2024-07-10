Argentina Soccer Team Troll Drake After Lionel Messi Denies Rapper $2.8M Copa América Win 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake stood to win a whopping $2.8 million if Canada beat Argentina in the Copa América semifinal on Tuesday.

Drake just can’t seem to catch a break.

While the Canadian rap star has kept a relatively low profile following his battle with Kendrick Lamar, the hype around K. Dot’s scathing diss “Not Like Us” continues.

Nonetheless, Drake recently indulged in one of his hobbies, placing a bet on his national team. He put $300,000 on Canada to beat Argentina in the Copa América semifinal on Tuesday (July 9).

The OVO founder shared his betting slip on his Instagram Story, revealing a nearly $3 million payout if Canada beat Argentina. “This could get Messi,” he captioned his post, somewhat prophetically.

Drake just lost $300k because of Leo Messi and Argentina after he bet it on Canada.



Luckily to him it's only….. a minor amount of money. pic.twitter.com/6GrwKcGTsY — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) July 10, 2024

However, goals from Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi kept the defending champions in the race, and Argentina took the opportunity to troll Drake.

The Instagram account for the world champions shared a picture of the winning team, captioned “A team that breaks any bet.” Taking the joke a step further, Argentina played Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us,” in the background.

Argentina’s English-speaking account also trolled Drake on X (Twitter), posting the same photo captioned, “Not like us, not with us.”

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

Although he bet against Argentina, Drake previously wagered $1 million on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Although Argentina won, Drake narrowly missed out on a potential $2.75 million pay out. The team won in a penalty shootout, while the bet was only valid if Argentina won during the first 90 minutes of play.