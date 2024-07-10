Argentina Soccer Team Troll Drake After Lionel Messi Denies Rapper $2.8M Copa América Win 

Drake just can’t seem to catch a break.
While the Canadian rap star has kept a relatively low profile following his battle with Kendrick Lamar, the hype around K. Dot’s scathing diss “Not Like Us” continues.
Nonetheless, Drake recently indulged in one of his hobbies, placing a bet on his national team. He put $300,000 on Canada to beat Argentina in the Copa América semifinal on Tuesday (July 9).
The OVO founder shared his betting slip on his Instagram Story, revealing a nearly $3 million payout if Canada beat Argentina. “This could get Messi,” he captioned his post, somewhat prophetically.
However, goals from Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi kept the defending champions in the race, and Argentina took the opportunity to troll Drake.
The Instagram account for the world champions shared a picture of the winning team, captioned “A team that breaks any bet.” Taking the joke a step further, Argentina played Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us,” in the background.
Argentina’s English-speaking account also trolled Drake on X (Twitter), posting the same photo captioned, “Not like us, not with us.”
Although he bet against Argentina, Drake previously wagered $1 million on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.
Although Argentina won, Drake narrowly missed out on a potential $2.75 million pay out. The team won in a penalty shootout, while the bet was only valid if Argentina won during the first 90 minutes of play.