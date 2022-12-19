It Turns Out Drake LOST $1 Million World Cup Bet Even Though Argentina Won!

It has been reported that Drake lost a $1 million bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, which took place on Sunday.
The rapper had reportedly bet $1 million on Argentina to win and shared a screenshot of his bet on Instagram.
However, despite Argentina’s victory, Drake did not receive the payout because the team won in a penalty shootout, and Drake’s bet was made in a market where only the score after 90 minutes of play was counted.
If Argentina had won during regular time, Drake would have won $2.75 million, a profit of $1.75 million.
Drake shared a screengrab of his bet on Instagram on Saturday night and also posted a video showing him discussing his bets with a friend.
“I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France,” Drake said in the since-deleted clip. “We’ll make that happen, that’ll be a vibe.”
Drake is known for his love of gambling and has previously partnered with cryptocurrency casino Stake.