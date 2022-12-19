It Turns Out Drake LOST $1 Million World Cup Bet Even Though Argentina Won!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It turns out Drake managed to lose $1 million by betting that Argentina would beat France – even though Argentina won! Read more!

It has been reported that Drake lost a $1 million bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, which took place on Sunday.

The rapper had reportedly bet $1 million on Argentina to win and shared a screenshot of his bet on Instagram.

However, despite Argentina’s victory, Drake did not receive the payout because the team won in a penalty shootout, and Drake’s bet was made in a market where only the score after 90 minutes of play was counted.

If Argentina had won during regular time, Drake would have won $2.75 million, a profit of $1.75 million.

Drake shared a screengrab of his bet on Instagram on Saturday night and also posted a video showing him discussing his bets with a friend.

“I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France,” Drake said in the since-deleted clip. “We’ll make that happen, that’ll be a vibe.”

Drake is known for his love of gambling and has previously partnered with cryptocurrency casino Stake.