Ari Fletcher Confirms She & MoneyBagg Yo Suffered A Miscarriage 

Ari Fletcher addressed the pregnancy rumors but confirmed she lost the baby and ended her relationship with Moneybagg Yo.

The status of Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo’s relationship has been the subject of the rumor mill for some time, with hints that the two are still an item followed by rumors of a split.

It appeared as though things were over when the influencer revealed that she was single last month. “Happy, paid and single!” Ari tweeted. Ready for everything new!”

However, when Moneybagg Yo posted and deleted a picture of a woman with a baby bump, fans speculated the unidentified woman was Ari Fletcher.

Ari ended all the gossip during the latest episode of her YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don. Not only did she confirm that she was the woman in the picture, but sadly, Ari revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Ari also opened up about gossip surrounding their split and the current state of her love life.

“Yes, that was me in the picture, pregnant. That was me,” the businesswoman admitted. “Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage.” She added,” God said not right now. Probably in the future.”

According to Ari, she was the one who ended the relationship. “I did break up with that muthafucka, yes I did. Because he had me f##### up.” Check out the clip below and the episode at the end of the page.

Ari Fletcher reveals her and Moneybagg Yo had a miscarriage 😣 pic.twitter.com/J4Waj2JmdD — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) September 27, 2022

She also confirmed their split “wasn’t about no cheating. It didn’t have nothing to do with anyone else, it was something solely between me and him.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Ari denied dating Meek Mill and Portuguese soccer player Renato Sanches. “I do not know that man, “she said of the Athlete.

Just days ago, Moneybagg Yo appeared to confirm he and Ari Fletcher were still together. The blossoming entrepreneur celebrated her “Top Influencer” featured in Forbes Magazine with an Instagram post.

“FORBES!!!” She penned in the caption. “I’m so happy and overjoyed. So thankful. This was such an amazing interview. I’m still in shock and can’t stop smiling. 🥹🌹❤️ Thank you so much.”

The CMG rapper shared the post, writing, “Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih! Congratulations! Get Da money !!!”