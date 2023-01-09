Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo Admitting He Cheated During Their Relationship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former celebrity couple has one child together.

Chicago native G Herbo had a lot of people on the internet talking following his appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. Herbo used his appearance on the show to talk about his infidelity in the past.

The rapper born Herbert Randall Wright III sat down with Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee of the City Girls for a 65-minute broadcast that debuted in late December. In the interview, Herbo admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a cheater. I cheated though,” stated G Herbo. After Yung Miami asked him if he cheated on Fletcher with his current girlfriend Taina Williams, Herbo confessed, “Technically, yeah… I was young. I was dumb. I ain’t know no better. I was just doing s###. I was just cheating.”

He also stated, “I ain’t gonna say I was just cheating, but it’s like… me and Ari were at a space. I talked to her about this already. I already apologized… Mentally, I go through s###, and I gotta separate myself from s###. Me and her was having our differences, but that was no excuse to cheat on her. That was not why I cheated on her.”

Both G Herbo & Ari Fletcher Entered Into Other Public Relationships After Their Split

Ari Fletcher (aka Therealkylesister) has now responded to G Herbo’s cheating confession. During a discussion posted to the BDTRELILBROTHER YouTube channel, Fletcher spoke about feeling deceived by the father of her son, Yosohn.

“I’m not gonna lie. I kind of always wanted him to be upfront and honest. I always felt like it was just me fighting against all of these people, trying to tell my truth,” said Ari Fletcher. “Now at this point, I don’t really care. Back then, I would’ve loved that. Thank you. Take this weight off my shoulders, let these people know that I’m not out here tripping.”

G Herbo is now involved with Taina Williams, the stepdaughter of Hip Hop artist Fabolous. They have a son, Essex, and a daughter, Emmy Love, together. Ari Fletcher also dated Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo. The Impact reality show star revealed the couple suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

As far as his music career, G Herbo dropped the Survivor’s Remorse album in October 2022. That project featured appearances by two of Herbo’s children. “FWM” with Yosohn is the opening track on Survivor’s Remorse. “Paid” with Essex also lives on the studio LP.