Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Lakeyah & More To Star In BET+’s ‘The Impact’ [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The program delves into the lives of ATL’s top influencers.

BET+ will present a new reality series titled The Impact Atlanta. Several notable social media personalities will be part of the show’s cast.

The Impact Atlanta will feature Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey, and Lakeyah Robinson. BET hosted a special premiere celebration at the Illuminarium in Atlanta on October 3.

BET’s EVP Music & Programming Special, Connie Orlando, serves as an executive producer for The Impact Atlanta. Orlando delivered the opening remarks and introduced the cast at the star-studded event.

Other special guests included New York rapper DreamDoll, Gennifer Gardiner (EP and Showrunner, EVP of Current Programming for eOne), Angela Aguilera (EP and SVP Music & Programming Specials for BET), Simone Mitchell (President of Quality Control Music), Wayno Clark (VP and A&R at Quality Control Music), and more.

Our new show #TheImpactATL streaming October 5th on BET+ 🎥🫣 pic.twitter.com/QoU70Bv71V — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 29, 2022

Ari Fletcher shared a teaser for The Impact Atlanta on her Twitter account. She is the mother of Chicago-bred Hip Hop artist G Herbo’s 4-year-old son, Yosohn Santana Wright. Fletcher also dated Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

Jayda Cheaves went out with Quality Control Music signee, Lil Baby. The couple had a son together named Loyal Armani. Quality Control is also the label home of The Impact‘s Lakeyah Robinson. The No Pressure (Pt. 2) EP creator made it onto XXL‘s Freshman Class cover in 2021.

Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray is best known as a celebrity hairstylist and wig creator. His client list has included Ari Fletcher, DreamDoll, and Nicki Minaj. Savannah-raised rapper Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey dropped her 8-track project RAW on September 23.

The Impact Atlanta debuts on the BET+ streaming platform today (October 5). Watch the official recap video for The Impact Atlanta premiere party below.