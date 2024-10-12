Ari Lennox Announces Plans To Permanently “Transition” Off Social Media Before Year End

Find out why Ari Lennox is leaving social media behind for good and how she believes it is impacting her personal development.

Ari Lennox is attempting to start a new chapter in her life, and in order to do so, she feels as though she needs to walk away from social media.

On Friday (October 11), Lennox shared a lengthy message with her Instagram followers detailing her plans to erase her footprint from social media on December 18, the anniversary marking her two-years of her sobriety.

In the message she offered to her fans and supporters, Lennox likened her relationship to social media to that of an addiction and explained how she feels she won’t be able to “mature” while wrestling with the grips of it.

“Hey I’m working on a plan to transition off of social media for good,” Ari Lennox wrote in part.

“I don’t believe I’ll ever mature and be happy as long as i have it. So my last day of socials will be December 18th, my 2 year sobriety anniversary. I will be deleting my FB, IG and TikTok permanently.”

She continued, “The fear of losing brand deals, music sales, n###as and betches will no longer keep me here.”

“To all of my beautiful fans, I’m just not happy nor thriving here. I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps. My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote.”

Despite the usefulness of social media when it comes to promoting music and her personal brand, Lennox said she vows to think outside of the box and find ways to spread her message without compromising her mental health.

“I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere,” she said. “I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over sharing. I just want to be free and complete.”

Though she’s completely cutting social media out of her life, Lennox explained that she will still continue to make a commitment to sharing content on platforms more geared toward that specifically, rather than social interaction.

“I would like to offer other spaces where you can find me and that’s YouTube.com/arilennox and Arilennox.com and on the singing stage or outside,” she wrote.

“I ain’t gone front like this has been cute, it hasn’t. I love yall so much. Please subscribe to my mailing list on my website to remain updated on my 2025 album and tour or don’t (My single Smoke drops 10/18 ) also my bad if my drama causes any distractions or insensitivity as I’m aware of the constant horror going on in the world. I just need to give my sweeties a heads up. I’ll be good and I’m excited for this journey. I’m an extreme person. It will forever be all or nothing with me. – Ari/Courtney”

Lennox’s announcement follows a wave of seemingly erratic behavior that the Dreamville vocalist has exhibited in the past few months on her social media accounts. In addition to revealing her home was burglarized during a live stream, Lennox also recently shared her experience experimenting with same-sex dating and told her followers she was willing to do something strange to help gain cash flow to pay off her debt to the IRS.