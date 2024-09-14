Ari Lennox & Azealia Banks Slam Elon Musk’s Shocking Taylor Swift Tweet 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox and Azealia Banks blasted “creepy” Elon Musk amid the backlash over his response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris.

On Friday (September 13), the “Shea Butter Baby” hitmaker blasted the billionaire tech entrepreneur over his controversial remarks.

“I was just thinking about how f###### creepy is Elon Musk,” she said on Instagram Live. “That really made me upset. Like really? You feel that threatened by Tay Tay that you would say something so horrific and disgusting and you don’t get reprimanded for it? And your stupid fans were like, ‘Yeah, rock on!’”

She then branded his post “horrific” and “mean and disgusting.”

“Yo! what the f###? That shouldn’t even be allowed,” she said. “I didn’t like that at all. I felt really uncomfortable immediately. Like how dare you?”

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift endorsed the Vice President in a glowing social media post following the presidential debate.

She signed off with “Childless Cat Lady,” an apparent dig at Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s previous comments.

Elon Musk Reacts To Taylor Swift

Trump supporter Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (Twitter) with his reaction. “Fine, Taylor, you win,” he tweeted. “I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

However, social media users widely condemned the post as sexist and misogynistic. Musk’s daughter slammed her father’s “heinous incel nonsense,” branding the post “abhorrent.”

Moreover, Ari Lennox wasn’t the only musician speaking up for Swift, with the ever-outspoken Azealia Banks chiming in, urging legal action.

“Nah this is actual sexual harassment,” she wrote. “Taylor should flex on his ass and sue him for loads of cash n level up to be the most undefeatable richest woman in the history of music. Take his f###### money taylorrrrrrr!!!!”

Banks also took aim at Kanye West, referencing his longtime feud with Taylor Swift.

“lmao the heart attack kanye will have when she is ULTRA -UNREACHABLE levels of WEALTHY of his daddy elons back bwahahahaha,” she added. “CUCK THEM ALL SIS.”