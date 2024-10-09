Ari Lennox Cancels LA Show Over Low Ticket Sales Amid IRS Debt Woes 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox announced she was forced to cancel her upcoming Los Angeles concert because she struggled to fill seats.

Ari Lennox just can’t catch a break, revealing she canceled her upcoming concert in Los Angeles over low ticket sales, just weeks after revealing she was striving to pay off a debt to the IRS.

The “Pressure” hitmaker has recently spent a lot of time on Instagram Live chopping it up with her fans although she appeared to deactivate her account following her announcement. On Tuesday (October 8), Ari Lennox decided to break the bad news about her LA concert.

“I’ma just tell y’all here,” she began. “The Los Angeles show is canceled. We just couldn’t sell tickets, so that’s my life right now. Hopefully things will change once I drop the music, drop the album.”

Lennox admitted the news came as a blow to her ” Because you know I take everything personally,” before adding, “You’re only as good as the music you put out.”

Nonetheless, Lennox remains confident that she can sell tickets in specific regions, particularly at home in Washington D.C.

“I have a feeling there are certain markets if I did a show right now, I would be okay,” she added. “I feel like I can always count on D.C. That’s probably where I mess up every time, I don’t do enough shows in D.C., I just don’t and I need to.”

Fans Rally Following Ari Lennox’s Announcement

Fans on social media questioned why a singer as talented as Ari Lennox was struggling to fill seats.

“Ari Lennox being in debt and having low ticket sales is crazy!” one fan said. “I hope she fires that entire team. There’s no reason why someone with her talent and personality should be struggling like this. This is a management and label issue. Girl leave those people!”

Another wrote, “I feel bad for Ari Lennox. I hope a well-seasoned artist helps her out and gives her some guidance. She deserves better, plus she’s talented.”

A third questioned the “disconnect,” writing, “She seems to go through it .. a lot and it’s like she shouldn’t? shes not just some one hit wonder.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ari Lennox opened up about her financial struggles, revealing her IRS debt.

“I’m just gonna tell y’all my business, I need to pay this IRS,” she said during an IG Live in August. “The strange things I’m finna do for change, just so i can just break even. I’m gonna go crazy and then we start anew.”