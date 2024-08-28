Ari Lennox Reveals Financial Woes, Vows To Do “Strange Things” To Pay IRS Bill 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox revealed she’s in debt to the IRS but promised to do whatever it takes, including going “crazy” to pay what she owes.

Ari Lennox revealed she’s got a big outstanding tax bill but will do whatever it takes to pay off her debt to the IRS.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the R&B songstress let fans in on her money worries. “I’m just gonna tell y’all my business,” she began. “I need to pay this IRS.”

After laughing, Lennox added, “The strange things I’m finna do for change, just so i can just break even. I’m gonna crazy and then we start anew.”

Hopefully, for her fans, this means more music and touring from the “Pressure” hitmaker. Once she settles her IRS debt, Ari Lennox plans to get in the red and begin saving. “And then we retire,” she added. “That is the muthafuckin goal.”

When a fan asked whether she would release an IRS “diss album,” Ari Lennox wanted no parts.

“Absolutely not,” she replied. “They have been gentle with me and didn’t take anything of time. So, I will not be starting a beef with them, we do not have no beef, I am paying them back. Okay? I am paying them and I’m finna be caught up.”

Ari Lennox would do well to clear her tax bill before facing stiff punishment like other artists received for failing to pay the IRS.

Back in 2011, Ja Rule admitted that he did not pay his taxes for five years. He owed over $1 million and was sentenced to 28 months in prison for failing to file tax returns.

A judge hit the late DMX with a one-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to dodging a $1.7 tax bill in 2018. Meanwhile, in 2012, Lauryn Hill pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in 2012 and served three months in prison.