Ari Lennox Done With Interviews After Being Asked “Distasteful” Question

Ari Lennox said she’s no longer doing interviews after a podcaster asked her a “distasteful and predatory question” about her sex life.

Ari Lennox claims she’s no longer doing interviews after a bad experience on a South African podcast.

The Dreamville singer vented about host MacG asking her an abrasive question regarding her sex life. During an appearance on the show Podcast & Chill, Ari Lennox was asked, “Is someone f###### you good right now?”

“I’m just like… why was I alone on a call full of people?” Ari Lennox asked on Twitter. “Why didn’t anyone intervene? And why wasn’t parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and blindsighted.”

She added, “Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don’t make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn’t react differently.”

Ari Lennox noted she wasn’t looking for sympathy, but MacG’s questioning made her disinterested in future interviews.

“But f### it!” she wrote. “I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. I’m tired of the narrative. Exhausted. I’m good I promise. But as for interviews I’m not doing them anymore. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already.”

Ari Lennox’s posts led to a string of arguments on Twitter. One user accused her of not writing her own lyrics, prompting a response from the Interscope Records artist.

“I wrote every lyric on my Shea butter album you worthless germ!” she proclaimed. “I was completely shocked and have never in my life been asked such a distasteful and predatory question. Regardless of what the hell i wrote don’t give you losers the right to justify the disrespect.”

Watch a clip of the question that shocked Ari Lennox below.