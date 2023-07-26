Ari Lennox Opens Up About Her Sobriety Journey: “I Can’t Imagine Going Back To How Things Were” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox says she spent the last seven months sober and is feeling happier now she’s “more in control of my emotions.”

Ari Lennox has opened up about her past struggles with alcohol in a candid post reflecting on her sobriety journey.

On Tuesday (July 25), the R&B songstress shared a sincere message with her Instagram followers, celebrating seven months sober.

“That’s a lot of sober flights,” Ari Lennox began her lengthy post. “A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on.” She revealed that although she is unsure how long she will remain sober, “I can’t imagine going back to how things were.”

Lennox reflected on her past experiences, noting how “bad” things became. “Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed,’ she wrote. However, Lennox says she feels “more in control of my emotions” now and is happier and safer now that she’s “stable” and alert.

Ari Lennox On How Being Sober Affects Her Anxiety

Ari Lennox has been open about her struggles with anxiety in the past but says she has “less anxiety socially” now that she is sober.

In a 2019 interview, the 32-year-old revealed: “I’ve been struggling with anxiety since the summer before my senior year.” The disorder resulted in “a lot of” time in the hospital after feeling like the world was closing in on her.

Last year, Ari Lennox announced her fear of flying was “destroying” her health, and she would no longer take any flights.

“For my mental health and my sanity I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” she wrote on her Instagram Story last June while she was aboard a flight to Minneapolis for a show.

“I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”

Nonetheless, Lennox has now accepted help and realized that ”I’m not the best traveler on my own,” which was “a game changer.” She added, “Having help is ok.”

Ari Lennox continued, saying she enjoys “waking up with no hangover or embarrassment,” and not having “night terrors and panic attacks from liquor.”

Ultimately the “Pressure” hitmaker revealed, “Sobriety is a very present experience.” Read her post below.