Ari Lennox Won’t Book Shows Requiring Flights Due To Fear Of Flying

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox’s fear of flying became too much for her to handle as she said it’s “literally destroying” her health.

Ari Lennox declared she’s done taking flights for her concerts.

The Dreamville singer will no longer accept gigs that require to her fly. Ari Lennox revealed how much her fear of flying affects her in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday (June 19).

“For my mental health and my sanity l will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” she wrote. “I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”

Although travel and logistics might be more inconvenient, Ari Lennox will be able to make her way around North America in a tour bus. But fans overseas will miss out on her shows unless she becomes willing to fly again.

The platinum-selling artist noted she wants to overcome her fear of flying, so the situation could change.

“If there’s any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist and/or fear of flying solutions, I would be so grateful,” she wrote. “I want to beat this.”

Ari Lennox hasn’t released a solo album since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby. Last month, she dropped a cover of Queen’s “A Kind of Magic.”

Listen to the track below.