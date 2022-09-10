Ari Lennox Shares Her Thoughts On J. Cole, Missy Elliott & Summer Walker

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The DC-raised performer chats about her collaborators and inspirations.

R&B singer Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio LP, age/sex/location, on September 9. The Dreamville recording artist’s latest project features Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker.

Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily spoke to Ari Lennox about her new album. The 31-year-old DMV native reflected on working with female R&B star Summer Walker. The two women also created “Unloyal” off Walker’s Still Over It.

“There were so many times where she just invited me to have dinner, just sweet friendship stuff that honestly is very rare to me,” said Ari Lennox about her collaborator. “I want more of that, I love that from Summer.”

Lennox continued, “Yeah, I don’t feel like my friends take me out like that. Well, [Dreamvile co-founder Ibrahim Hamad] and Dreamville, they do. They look out for me a lot. But specifically, Summer has taken me out a few times, she’s so lovely. Yes, I have chills. I didn’t even realize how special that is to me until I’m talking about it right now. Oh my God, I love that about her.”

Ari Lennox Applauds Her Dreamville Boss J. Cole

In addition, Ari Lennox also discussed Dreamville’s other top executive, J. Cole. She praised the Fayetteville, North Carolina representative for how he cares for himself and other people.

“It’s good energy, that’s a healthy man and a very, very great example. Literally how he takes care of himself and then the people that he surrounds us with,” Lennox stated. “The therapy resources that he literally helps so many people in the team.”

The “Pressure” vocalist added, “All the people around him constantly just helping people mentally, emotionally, and spiritually a really, really good person. I strive to be as healed as I feel Cole is, like he’s a good man.”

Missy Elliott Is One Of Lennox’s Inspirations

In the interview with Zane Lowe, Ari Lennox reflected on her musical inspirations as well. Lennox expressed her appreciation for accomplished songwriter Teedra Moses and Hip Hop/R&B legend Missy Elliott.

“It’s definitely a lot of just Missy vibes and Teedra Moses. I just love Soul and R&B so much, I literally listen to it so much,” Lennox told Lowe. “It’s everything to me so it’s going to always ooze out naturally with my melodies, with my writing style. It’s just always going to come out. All of these legendary people they’re always going to come out.”

Lennox’s age/sex/location follows the 2019 album, Shea Butter Baby. That project peaked at #67 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the title track featuring J. Cole as Platinum (1 million units).