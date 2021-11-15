Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Album Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streams

Plus, Key Glock secured the highest-charting album of his career.

Summer Walker currently has the #1 album in America. The Atlanta-bred singer’s Still Over It debuted in the top spot this week.

Still Over It lanuched atop the Billboard 200 chart with 166,000 equivalent album units. The project is Summer Walker’s first Number One.

Two years ago, Over It opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 by collecting 134,000 first-week units. The RIAA certified Over It as Platinum in May 2020.

Still Over It is already one of the most commercially successful R&B albums in history. It scored the all-time biggest streaming week (201.1 million on-demand streams) for an album by a female R&B artist.

.@iamsummerwalker’s ‘Still Over It’ debuts with 201.1 million streams, according to MRC Data.



That’s the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a woman. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 14, 2021

Drake’s former #1 album, Certified Lover Boy, slipped one spot to #3 on the latest Billboard 200. Doja Cat’s Planet Her fell two positions to #6.

Memphis rapper Key Glock secured the highest-charting album of his career. Yellow Tape 2 opened at #7, surpassing the #8 peak of 2019’s Dum and Dummer with Young Dolph and 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2 with Young Dolph.

Additionally, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell and Lil Nas X’s Montero close out the latest Billboard 200’s Top 10 region at #9 and #10, respectively. Sincerely, Kentrell spent one week at #1 in October.