Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Album Breaks Multiple Apple Music Records

The southerner is on pace to pull in impressive first-week sales.

It looks like Summer Walker is about to crossover to another level as a recording artist. The Atlanta-raised singer/songwriter dropped her sophomore studio LP, Still Over It, to sweeping streaming success.

Still Over It managed to break several records on the Apple Music platform. According to Chart Data, the album earned the biggest all-time 24-hour debut on Apple Music for a female performer.

Summer Walker’s latest body of work reportedly scored the biggest Apple Music debut for an R&B album as well. Following its release on November 5, tracks off Still Over It dominated Apple Music’s daily Top 100: USA chart.

News of Summer Walker’s historic achievements with Still Over It spread across social media. The 25-year-old Love Renaissance representative acknowledged her 4.1 million Instagram followers by posting, “🖤🙏🏾 Thanks guys.”

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER’s #StillOverIt earned the biggest 24 hour debut of all-time on Apple Music for an album by a female artist. — chart data (@chartdata) November 9, 2021

Still Over It contains features by JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, and Omarion. Summer Walker also used Cardi B for narration on the project’s opener “Bitter” and Ciara for narration on the project’s closer “Ciara’s Prayer.”

According to industry insiders, Still Over It is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week units. That would give Summer Walker the first #1 album of her career. 2019’s Over It opened at #2.

Even with the commercial triumph of Still Over It, Summer Walker dealt with some negative press over the last week. Details about the “No Love” performer’s alleged record contract became public which caused Walker to respond to the reports.