Summer Walker Responds To Reports About Her 2017 Record Contract

Last week, articles circulated online allegedly exposing Summer Walker’s 2017 music contract with Love Renaissance (LVRN) and Interscope Records. The leaked documents hit the internet around the same time Summer dropped her Still Over It album.

According to Rolling Stone, Summer Walker agreed to give up the rights to her master recordings. The “Ex for a Reason” performer allegedly earned a 15% royalty rate for her music and an $85,000 advance.

Summer Walker took to social media to address the discussion about her supposed contract situation. The Atlanta-raised R&B singer pushed back on the narrative that the LVRN record label is taking advantage of her.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter online. I didn’t say anything because I wanted to say focused on releasing my album. Now let me clear the air,” wrote Summer Walker on her Instagram Story.

She continued, “What that article said is not my current record deal. Over the years my deal has changed many times. I’ve always had my own representation and full support from LVRN. Thank you to my fans for always having my back and for all of the love [y’all] keep showing my new album. Appreciate y’all!!”

Summer Walker’s Still Over It is on pace to debut at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 album chart. Industry forecasters project the studio LP will amass the highest weekly unit sales for a female R&B artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.