First Week Sales Projections For Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Album Are In

Will the Atlanta singer earn her first Number One?

Summer Walker dropped her official sophomore studio LP on Friday. Still Over It contains contributions by Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara.

The LVRN-released project is dominating the Apple Music streaming service. Summer Walker currently controls the entire Top 10 of the streamer’s Top 100: USA chart.

Still Over It is also projected to do extremely well on next week’s Billboard 200 rankings. According to HitsDailyDouble, Summer Walker’s latest album is on pace to move 185,000-210,000 units in its first week.

That projection should be enough to give Summer Walker her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. 2019’s Over It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 134,000 album-equivalent units.

HDD also reports Still Over It is likely to open with a projected 225-250 million on-demand audio streams. Still Over It is set to have the biggest sales opening by a female R&B artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.

In addition, Still Over It is receiving positive reactions from music fans. A lot of attention is focused on “Bitter” with narration by Cardi B, “No Love” with SZA, and “Ciara’s Prayer” with narration by Ciara.